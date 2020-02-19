Abhishek Bachchan wraps up first shooting schedule of 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday wrapped up the shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming spin-off 'Bob Biswas' and shared an all-smiles picture of the crew. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "First shooting schedule concludes... #BobBiswas - #SRK's new production... Stars #AbhishekBachchan and #ChitrangdaSingh... Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh... Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma."

The picture captures the crew of the film posing for the camera. Previously, Abhishek shared a glimpse of his character Bob which featured his eye-glasses and a Motorola flip mobile phone

The flick revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.