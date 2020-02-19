Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Nagraj Manjule's trilogy

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's of the birth anniversary, Marathi epic - 'Sairat' - director Nagraj Manjule announced that he will be bringing a trilogy on the mighty Chhatrapati starring Riteish Deshmukh. Manjule took to Twitter to announce the trilogy in which he will be joining hands with music composer duo Ajay-Atul.

"This will be like standing on the threshold of a dream, today on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj's birthday. It is a matter of great happiness to tell that we are bringing Riteish Deshmukh along with Ajay Atul for trilogy of Chhatrapati Shivaji," tweeted Manjule in Marathi. Further extending his wishes on the occasion, he wrote, "Many wishes to all on his birth anniversary."

Later, Deshkmukh too retweeted the post. Along with the tweet, Manjule also shared a video that described further about the trilogy and revealed that it will release across India in 2021.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was warrior-king belonging to the Maratha clan who is known for testing the might of the Mughals in the later half of 17th century. He was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

