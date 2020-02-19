Left Menu
As 'Neerja' clocks 4 years, Sonam Kapoor pays tribute to the late flight attendant

As Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Neerja', the biopic of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, clocked four years of its release on Wednesday, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the young woman whose heroic deed has been immortalised in the movie.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-02-2020 19:56 IST
Sonam Kapoor in a still from 'Neerja' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Neerja', the biopic of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, clocked four years of its release on Wednesday, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the young woman whose heroic deed has been immortalised in the movie. The actor who essayed the role of Bhanot took to Twitter and shared several pictures including the original picture of Neerja Bhanot and her film poster.

Expressing her experience of portraying the role of Bhanot, Kapoor wrote, "Portraying a young girl from Bombay who saved the lives of the 359 passengers onboard Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honour." "As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot," she further wrote.

The 34-year-old actor also shared a picture of herself with Neerja Bhanot's mother. "She was the true icon of bravery, strength, and sacrifice for our country. She continues to be an inspiration to everyone. #4YearsOfNeerja" read another tweet from Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Neerja' brought to the big screen the real-life story of a courageous young flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. The film narrated the real story of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways who gave her life saving the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

The movie 'Neerja' received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards. The Ram Madhvani-directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. The film was released on the big screens on February 19, 2016. (ANI)

