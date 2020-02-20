Left Menu
Kylie Jenner's trademarking spree foiled by clothing company

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who has a habit of going on trademark filing, may finally be thwarted in her attempts to stake a legal claim to the entire English language.

American media personality Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who has a habit of going on trademark filing, may finally be thwarted in her attempts to stake a legal claim to the entire English language. According to Page Six, Jenner had applied to pick up a bunch of trademarks related to her 2-year-old daughter's name, Stormi, including 'Stormi World', to safeguard the infant's inevitable theme-park empire.

However, a New Orleans clothing company has lawyered up to prevent Jenner from grabbing it. As Business Moves Consulting who trademarked 'Stormi Couture' about a month after the baby was born in 2018, has lodged an opposition to Kylie's proposal, claiming that it's likely to confuse their own customers

Since they doubt that Kylie actually intends to use it anyway or as they put it, she has "no bona fide intent to use the mark in commerce for identified goods or services," reported Page Six. In the past, Jenner even filed to trademark the phrase 'rise and shine' after a video of American media personality singing the phrase to her daughter, Stormi, went viral on social media.

On Valentine's Day, Kylie filed for trademarks on 'Kylie Body' and 'Kylie Body By Kylie Jenner.' Meanwhile, she already owns trademarks on 'Kybow,' 'Kyliner,' 'Glitter Eyes,' 'Kylie Baby,' 'Lip Kit,' 'Kylie Museum,' 'Kylie Kon' and many more. (ANI)

