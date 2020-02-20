New poster of 'Kaamyaab' features Sanjay Mishra's 'extraordinary' avatars

After garnering appreciation with its 'extraordinary' trailer, makers of megastar Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment dropped a new poster of 'Kaamyaab' on Thursday. The new poster of the flick features the lead Sanjay Mishra in different avatars of a doctor, a policeman, a dacoit among others. All of the avatars of the actors were seen standing in a queue of for film auditions.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster of the flick on Twitter. "#SRK's Red Chillies presents #Kaamyaab... New poster... Stars #SanjayMishra and #DeepakDobriyal... Directed by Hardik Mehta... Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma... 6 March 2020 release," read Adarsh's tweet.

Earlier on February 18, the makers of 'Kaamyaab' had shared the trailer of the film which has managed to gather as many as four million views on YouTube. The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam Films.

Helmed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta, the flick will make its way to the theatres on March 6 this year. (ANI)

