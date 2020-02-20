Megan Fox to play astronaut in upcoming thriller 'Aurora'

American actor-model Megan Fox is set to essay the role of an astronaut in the upcoming suspense thriller 'Aurora.' The Hollywood Reporter cited the news of the 33-year-old actor, popularly known for her performance in the 'Transformers' to play an astronaut in the forthcoming movie.

To be helmed by Lazar Bodroza, 'Aurora' tells the story of a female astronaut stationed in outer space to monitor solar storms that endanger earth. She discovers shock waves from solar storms are bending time pushing her into an emotional and psychological struggle with her past and present. "We are delighted to continue championing stories with strong females at the helm," said Arclight chairman Gary Hamilton

"Aurora is a beautiful action-packed visual feast set in space and Megan is perfectly cast to play a character battling demons from her past. We could not be happier to be working with Jordan, Toby and Lazar Bodroza once again to bring this beautiful and mesmerising story to life," cited The Hollywood Reporter as Hamilton saying. The outlet also mentioned about Arclight Films to start worldwide sales for the movie at the European Film Market in Berlin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

