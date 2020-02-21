Lana Del Rey cancels European tour

Singer Lana Del Rey has called off her European and UK tour, a day before it was set to begin, due to illness. The 34-year-old singer was scheduled to perform in Amsterdam on Friday, kicking off gigs in Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Berlin and Cologne.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well," Lana said in a statement to Variety. It is not yet known if the tour will be rescheduled.

Lana is also set to perform at Coachella music festival in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.