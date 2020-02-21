Rainn Wilson joins Amazon's 'The Power' as series regular

"The Office" star Rainn Wilson has been cast as a series regular in Amazon's "The Power". According to Variety, Wilson will play the role of "self-righteous and self-important Governor of Washington" Daniel Dandon, who is a constant thorn in Margot's (Leslie Mann) side.

"But when the Day of the Girls arrives, Dandon's position begins to look decidedly precarious," the character description read. Wilson is also starring in Amazon's upcoming "Utopia".

"The Power" is a 10-episode thriller based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman.

