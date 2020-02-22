Kumail Nanjiani to play journalist in political thriller 'The Independent'

Actor Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of political thriller "The Independent". The 42-year-old actor will play a journalist who uncovers a conspiracy, which places the fate of the election in his hands with America's first viable independent presidential candidate poised for victory.

Amy Rice is directing the film from a script penned by by Evan Parter, reported Variety. The film was introduced to the buyers by sales and finance company The Exchange at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival.

"Kumail is a great actor with global recognition and he serves as the cornerstone for an incredible ensemble cast that we are excited to announce shortly," said Brian O'Shea of The Exchange.

