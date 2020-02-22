Vicky Kaushal thanks 'Bhoot' director Bhanu Singh for guiding him

A day after the release of his latest film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship,' actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday thanked the director of the film Bhanu Pratap Singh for guiding and directing him. The actor shared three pictures from the shoot on Instagram, in one of which he is seen talking with the director sitting on a couch.

Along with the pictures, Kaushal penned a heartfelt post which he began by thanking Bhanu. "Thank You @bhanu.singh.91 for guiding me and directing me so well in a genre so new to me! Not many directors would want to debut with a genre like horror... I admire your courage and your commitment towards your vision," he wrote.

"Now go and spend time with your newborn baby whom you haven't yet held in your own arms since the time she's born 2 months ago in order to get your first Film ready and released. Lots of love brother!" he further wrote. Vicky Kaushal starrer horror-thriller film 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 5.10 crores on its opening day.

'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The movie was released across India on February 21, 2020. (ANI)

