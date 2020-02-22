Left Menu
Killing Eve Season 3 premiered date announced, Sex Education writer to work for Season 4

Killing Eve Season 3 has recently got the official release date. The show is slated to be released on April 26, 2020 at 10 pm EST. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

Killing Eve is currently creating severe headlines. The trailer for Killing Eve Season 3 has prompted some hints that were previously speculated. Here also you will be happy to get the latest news on Killing Eve Season 4. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the British spy thriller television series.

According to Deadline, Laura Neal will work on Killing Eve Season 4. She has previously written Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Ahead of Killing Eve Season 3's premiere, BBC America has recently announced that the spy thriller TV series would return for a fourth chapter.

On Laura Neal appointment for working on Killing Eve Season 4, the President of AMC, Sarah Barnett opined, "Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it. We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

"Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot," Sarah Barnett said.

On the other hand, Killing Eve Season 3 has recently got the official release date. The show is slated to be released on April 26, 2020 at 10 pm EST. However, it's natural not to have a release date of Killing Eve Season 4, but at least the avid viewers are happy to know that they are quite close to the premiere of the third season.

Deadline Hollywood announced in August 2019 that Harriet Walter and Danny Sapani joined the cast for Killing Eve Season 3. In November last year, more cast additions for Season 3 were revealed. They include Raj Bajaj, Evgenia Dodina, Gemma Whelan, Turlough Convery, Steve Pemberton, Pedja Bjelac and Camille Cottin.

Other returning actors in Killing Eve Season 3 are Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw as Oksana Astankova aka Villanelle and Carolyn Martens respectively. There is a possibility for Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney to return for playing the roles of Konstantin Vasiliev, Niko Polastri and Kenny Stowton respectively.

Never miss the premiere of Killing Eve Season 3 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10 pm EST on BBC America. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

