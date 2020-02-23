I feel like a newcomer: Bhagyashree

Best remembered for "Maine Pyar Kiya" , Bhagyashree, who is back after a gap of almost a decade with a slew of films, says she still feels like a newcomer. The actor, who made foray into movies with the 1989 movie, which also marked lead debut of superstar Salman Khan, returned to films this year with Kannada project "Seetharama Kalyana". Her last film was "Red Alert: The War Within" (2010).

Bhagyashree has three films in the pipeline - "Kitty Party", Telugu remake of "2 States", in which she will be essaying the part played by Revathy in the Hindi film and a pivotal role in Prabhas' upcoming movie, tentatively titled "Prabhas 20". "People will get to see a completely new Bhagyashree in every movie. I am enjoying this phase as I'm getting to play different roles. I feel like a newcomer as I am learning things now," she told PTI in an interview here.

She revealed she has signed one more movie, which is in Hindi but can't talk about it, till the producers announce it officially. "All the work that I am doing is different from one another. Everyone knows about '2 States' remake and I feel really pleased playing the part. 'Kitty Party' as the name suggest, is about women from the higher strata of society and how their lives intermingle.

"'Prabhas 20' is a surprise package. It requires a skill set that I have never done before. I had to practise quite a lot to get it. Everything I am doing is poles apart from each other," she added. Bhagyashree said as society has evolved, the audiences have become open to different kind of storytelling.

"There are films that have larger than life persona but that will be few, and in between, the major change that has happened is you need relatable characters. It is not just about hero and heroine. It is about each and every character today. "It is an interesting phenomenon. A generation back, there were films that were larger than life, the character had to be little louder, flamboyant. It is not that there aren't such parts today but you still have to be someone you know."

She said playing real characters is challenging in a way. "When you playing these roles one should not go over the top and not underplay it as well, there is a thin demarcating line in between, you have to ace that. As a performer you are challenged, which is good," she added.

Considering the fierce competition and scrutiny in an actor's life today, Bhagyashree believes people have lost touch with their real self, which she finds sad. "The parameters have just risen to another level. I think people have lost touch with their real self and it is all about projecting a certain image to the outside world. Unfortunately in doing that, they lose themselves and it is that loss of themselves that creates mental issues.

As an actor, Bhagyashree is happy that she is not under any kind of pressure, including that of a film riding on her shoulders. "No one is going to point fingers at you and say the film didn't work because of you. My personal journey has helped me open up about life and people. A few years ago, I had a health scare, I felt, life is too short and I should do things that I want to do without placing myself under any parameters or restrictions.

"The personal me has also evolved and that makes it possible for me to reach out to more characters and do work that is challenging," she added. Bhagyashree had suffered from acute calcific tendinitis and that kept her away from work.

The actor said she still enjoys being noticed as the "Maine Pyaar Kiya" girl and hopes people accept her in her upcoming projects. "When people look at me and say I am part of their childhood memory or teenage years, it feels wonderful. It is so good that the character stayed for three-generation or three decades. I hope the characters that I am going to play in future will also be remembered."

Bhagyashree was talking on the sidelines of an event, Dear Lottery, early this week.

