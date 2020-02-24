Left Menu
Development News Edition

Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' beats estimate at Paris auction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 01:32 IST
Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' beats estimate at Paris auction

A French street artist's interpretation of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik's Cubes sold for 480,200 euros ($520,680) on Sunday at a modern art auction in Paris, well above presale estimates of up to 150,000 euros, organisers Artcurial said. The 2005 artwork by anonymous street artist Invader uses the plastic puzzles' squares to create a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her famous smile in garish colours.

The sale coincided with the closure of a blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the nearby Louvre museum, the home of the real Mona Lisa. That show marked the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master. Invader is known for his mosaic tile works featuring pixelated versions of the 1978 Space Invaders video game characters, which "invade" cities around the world.

The Rubik Mona Lisa was created in 2005 and is the first in Invader's "Rubikcubism" series, in which he recreates well-known Old Master works. Invader, who defines himself as an UFA, an Unidentified Free Artist, wears a mask and insists on his face being pixilated for his rare appearances on camera.

He has a large following of fans who use a Smartphone app, "Flash Invaders", to snap pictures of his mosaics if they’re authentically his, rack up points and compete with other players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Godrej Properties sells properties worth Rs 3,532 cr during Apr-Dec of FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox place Pedroia (knee) on 60-day IL

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list on Sunday, thwarting the former Most Valuable Players most recent attempt to come back from a knee injury. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox claimed right...

Rockets look to continue surge vs. Knicks

The sample size is small, but in their first two games since the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets appear to be clicking at full force. While posting double-digit wins over the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, both on the road, the Ro...

Soccer-Rodrygo to miss 'Clasico' for overzealous celebration in reserve game

Real Madrids plan to give Brazilian Rodrygo Goes some extra playing time in the reserves backfired badly after the forward was sent off on Sunday following an overzealous celebration and is now suspended from next weeks Clasico against Barc...

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal via France by Air France flight: Sources.

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal via France by Air France flight Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020