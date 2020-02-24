Kirk Douglas leaves most of his fortune worth millions to charity

The late legendary actor Kirk Douglas who passed away earlier this month, left most of his wealth to the charity he co-founded nearly six decades ago. According to Page Six, the news that the 'Lust for Life' actor left the bulk of his USD 80 million estate to the Douglas Foundation, was revealed on Sunday.

The non-profitable charity benefits the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center and provides a St. Lawrence University scholarship for underprivileged students. The Douglas Foundation was created in 1964 by the late actor and his wife Anne Beydens Douglas.

Anne, who was married to Douglas for 65 years, still serves as the nonprofits' managing trustee, cited Page Six. Douglas, renowned actor and father of Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who had a decorated career spanning over six decades, passed away on February 5. He was 103. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

