Wish the film continues to entertain more and more people: Ayushmann on his new release

After delivering seven back to back blockbusters, the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be comfortably heading towards his eighth hit in a row with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' packing a solid punch at the box office. The star wishes that the film's positive social message reaches the whole of the country in the days to come.

The 'Bala' actor said: "It feels great and I wish the film continues to entertain more and more people over the coming days. I thank the audiences and critics for the love and appreciation that they have showered on our film that celebrates the universal message of love and togetherness." The actor is elated with the incredible response that a film on the same-sex relationship has received.

Such films have for long been stereotyped as a genre no star should venture as it doesn't fair well at the box office as Ayushmann mentioned that "When I decided to back SMZS, my intention was clear that I wanted this film and its message to reach as many families and homes as possible." In a country that has just recently decriminalised same-sex relationships, the film's solid trending also highlights the maturity of the country towards this otherwise taboo topic.

"The box office result over the weekend only goes to show that we have been able to do our bit in spreading the message of gender inclusivity in India. It goes on to show that we have done our bit to make the people of our country conscious about the discrimination that exists basis gender and why this needs to be corrected," Khuranna further added. (ANI)

