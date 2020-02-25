'Love, Simon' series moves from Disney Plus to Hulu

The series adaptation of the 2018 feature "Love, Simon" has shifted its base from Disney Plus to Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, titled "Love, Victor", is the second project from Disney to be shifted to Hulu after Zoe Kravitz-starrer "High Fidelity".

The show is set around a new character, named Victor, played by "Annabelle Comes to Home" star Michael Cimino. "Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school," the show''s plotline read.

Nick Robinson, who played the lead in "Love, Simon", is the narrator on the show, besides serving as an executive producer. The show will also feature James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the film, are executive producing and serving as showrunners. The 10-episode first season of "Love, Victor" will debut on Hulu in June.

