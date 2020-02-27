Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah Rukh Khan awards international scholarship on his name to Kerala student

La Trobe University's Shah Rukh Khan PhD scholarship was awarded to a researcher from Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:41 IST
Shah Rukh Khan awards international scholarship on his name to Kerala student
Shah Rukh Khan awarding Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi with the scholarship (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

La Trobe University's Shah Rukh Khan PhD scholarship was awarded to a researcher from Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday. The scholarship which was announced on the name of the superstar in 2019 was given to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi who is currently working on agricultural practices.

"I am a big believer of education and I truly believe that the way forward for any country, any family, any city, any state is by educating itself more and more. There is never an end to education," Khan said after awarding Bhasi with the scholarship. "Education of women and empowerment of women to look after themselves and I believe that women are more conscientious then us men and If you are able to empower them with education, the world goes further forward," he added.

The event was oraganised by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as a prelude event to its eleventh edition which will take place in August this year. The much-acclaimed film festival celebrated its 10 year anniversary last year with Shah Rukh Khan as the chief guest of the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Mainland China reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths on Feb 26

Mainland China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 on the previous day.The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the h...

Court sentences man to 20-years in jail for raping girl

A Simdega court has sentenced a man to 20-years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl in Simdega district in 2018. Additional District Judge Madhuresh Kumar Verma on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Vinod Gupta after finding him guilty of ra...

Ex-QB Boykin gets 3-year sentence for assault

Ex-Seattle Seahawks and TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday as a result of a plea deal related to an assault of his then-girlfriend, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Boykin was sentenced ...

World about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Morrison says

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Australia kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease. The advice we have receiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020