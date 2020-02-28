Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Smith's 'King Richard' movie adds Leiv Schreiber

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:21 IST
Will Smith's 'King Richard' movie adds Leiv Schreiber

"Ray Donovan" star Liev Schreiber is boarding the cast of Will Smith-starrer "King Richard" The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams, who guided his prodigal tennis playing daughters from the Compton courts to preeminence in the sport.

Schreiber, 52, will portray real-life tennis coach Paul Cohen, who has worked with legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and others The movie will also feature actor Susie Abromeit as New York Times reporter Robin Finn, reported Deadline.

Actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton were recently cast in the roles of Venus and Serena The film will also star Aunjanue Ellis as Venus and Serena's mother Brandi, and Jon Bernthal as their coach Rick Macci.

The Williams sisters have remained dominating figures on the tennis court over the years and have collectively won a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals "King Richard" is slated to be released on November 25..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indian boxer Divya Kumar tested positive for prohibited substance by NADA

Indian boxer Divya Kumar has been tested positive for Higenamine, which falls under WADAs prohibited substances list, by National Anti Doping Agency NADA on Friday. Higenamine falls under the category of Beta-2-Agonist and is a specified su...

Nigeria: FAAN conducts emergency simulation exercise at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN conducted an emergency simulation exercise at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, according to a report by Vanguard.The General Manager of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrie...

Malaysian King rejects plan for parliament vote to break impasse post Mahathir's resignation

The political impasse in Malaysia is nowhere closer to being resolved as Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Friday decided not to call for a special parliamentary session next week to choose a prime minister. Declaring that the King did n...

Kosovo's partial tariff lift a 'serious mistake': US envoy

Pristina, Feb 28 AFP Kosovos premier faced a backlash Friday for his plan to partially lift a tariff on Serbian imports, with a US diplomat condemning it as a serious mistake for falling short of a full removal The West has been pressuring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020