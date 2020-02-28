Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:22 IST
Lady Gaga unveils new track, 'Stupid Love'

Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga has dropped her first pop single in three years The 33-year-old singer shared the new track, titled "Stupid Love", on social media on Friday. The song's music video showcases Gaga as an alien princess who's determined to bring love and light to her conflicted world. The track, booming with Pink, is classic Gaga with eighties-style electronic production and an anthemic chorus. The singer, who won her first best original song Oscar for "Shallow" from her debut movie "A Star Is Born" in 2019, had announced the track recently on Twitter.

According to Vulture, Gaga discussed the track with Zane Lowe on his New Music Daily podcast shortly after dropping it "I want people to dance and feel happy. I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear... into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure," Gaga said.

The singer's last solo LP was 2016's "Joanne". She had supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance Gaga had told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that she had begun work on a new album. The title of her sixth album has not been announced yet..

