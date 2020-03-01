Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan thanks fans as his Instagram following hits 30 million

As the number of his followers on Instagram hit the 30 million mark, megastar Salman Khan on Saturday took to social media platform to express gratitude towards his fans.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 09:29 IST
Salman Khan thanks fans as his Instagram following hits 30 million
Actor Salman Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the number of his followers on Instagram hit the 30 million mark, megastar Salman Khan on Saturday took to social media platform to express gratitude towards his fans. The actor who only follows 8 people on the social media platform shared a video of himself where he is seen thanking his fans with folded hands and then saluting them.

"Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!" the actor wrote in the caption. Khan enjoys a wide fan following across the country.

The 54-year-old actor was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Dabangg 3' which is the third installation of his widely-acclaimed franchise. He will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit theatres on Eid this year which is around May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican opens archives on history's most controversial pope

The Vatican unseals the archives of historys most contentious popes on Monday, potentially shedding light on why Pius XII stayed silent during the extermination of six million Jews in the Holocaust Two hundred researchers have already reque...

Five Serie A games off as coronavirus brings chaos to Italian sport

Milan, Mar 1 AFP Five matches in Italys Serie A, including the heavyweight duel between champions Juventus and Inter Milan, were postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Sundays clash pitting Juventus and third-placed Inter in Tur...

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the United States signed with the insurgents in Afghanistan. He spoke hours after U....

S.Korea closes churches as coronavirus tally passes 3,500

Churches were closed in South Korea on Sunday with many holding online services instead, as authorities fought to rein in public gatherings, with 376 new coronavirus infections taking the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the bigg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020