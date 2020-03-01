Lorraine Toussaint joins Queen Latifah in 'The Equalizer' reboot pilot

"The Village" actor Lorraine Toussaint is set to star in "The Equalizer" reboot, led by Queen Latifah The show is said to be a reimagining of the popular series that will see Latifah play Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

According to Deadline, Toussaint will play Frieda Lascombe also called 'Aunt Fry' who has been living with Robyn and her daughter, Delilah, since the latter's divorce. The show also stars Liza Lapira With Edward Woodward in the lead, the original "Equalizer" ran four seasons between 1985 and 1989 and also spawned into a movie series with Denzel Washington attached.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller are attached as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the new series. Latifah will also executive produce Universal Television is producing the project in association with CBS Television Studios..

