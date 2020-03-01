Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's 'There Is No Evil' wins at Berlin Film Festival

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's 'There Is No Evil' won the Golden Bear prize for the best picture at the 70th Berlin Film Festival. The film festival drew a close on Saturday (local time) by honouring the director's movie, who is currently banned from leaving Iran for participation in social and political activity, cited Deadline.

The 48-year-old director was not in attendance at the event. Daughter Baran Rasoulof, who also stars in 'There Is No Evil' accepted the Golden Bear on his behalf. "Overwhelmed and happy, but sad for a filmmaker who couldn't be here tonight. This is for him," cited Deadline as Baran saying while accepting the award.

The award-winning Iranian drama revolves around the theme of a powerful moral case against the country's death penalty. The other stars of the night were, Korean director Hong Sang-soo who won the Best Director trophy for his movie 'The Woman Who Ran', and Oscar nominee Rithy Panh won the Documentary prize for 'Irradiated'. (ANI)

