Proud to be known for action films: Rohit Shetty

Action-packed films are director Rohit Shetty's forte and the filmmaker says he is proud that his name is synonymous with high-octane stunt-laden movies Rohit, son of legendary stuntman-actor M B Shetty, said he always knew action was his calling.

"My father was doing it. My mother and I knew, I will also do it. I started at the age of 16, I am 45 today. Stunts and action have become my identity now. I never thought it would go up to this level. "I am happy and proud about it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is 'Rohit Shetty' style. That makes me happy and proud," Rohit told PTI in an interview The director, best known for actioners such as "Singham" series, "Simmba", and action-comedies like "Golmaal" films, "All The Best: Fun Begins" and "Chennai Express", currently hosts action-adventure show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Rohit said the Colors TV reality series, shot in Bulgaria, suits his personality. "When I do a show like this it looks real as people relate it with me. It works for me as well. I enjoy it and look forward to it. Every year has been great. The action is great. I had explored Bulgaria in 'Dilwale' so I know the team and it became a bit easier to design the stunts this time," he added For the director, safety is the top priority while doing stunts.

"There is a lot of calculation that goes into designing a stunt. You need to be calm and calculative, and that comes with experience. It is very important to be prepared both mentally and physically. We train ourselves physically but mental strength is more important," he said On the direction front, Rohit's next directorial venture is the much-awaited "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

This is the third film in the filmmaker's cop universe, which will also see Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba in special appearances. "Sooryavanshi" is slated to be released on March 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.