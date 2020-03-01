Not in a rush to get married: Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez says she is no hurry to tie the knot with fiance, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The pop diva shared her wedding plans in a conversation with veteran TV personality Oprah Winfrey at her "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour " here. "It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic (stuff) that made me get married three times. He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. "I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush'. If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners. If we're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had -- which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father -- and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have," Lopez said. The singer has 12-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muñiz with Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has daughters Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, Ella Alexander Rodriguez from his first marriage.

