Akshay donates Rs 1.5 crore to provide shelter to transgenders
Superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.5 crore for building home for transgenders, an initiative started by his "Laxmmi Bomb" director Raghav Lawrence's charitable trust. Lawrence took to Facebook to thank the 52-year-old Bollywood actor. "Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during 'Laxmmi Bomb' shoot I was talking to Akshay sir about the trust projects and transgender's home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. "I consider everyone who helps as god, so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust's next vision is to uplift transgenders and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgenders," the director posted on Facebook. "Laxmmi Bomb" is a remake of 2011's Tamil horror comedy "Kanchana"
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan, the movie also features Kiara Advani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Akshay Kumar
- Tamil
- Cape of Good Films
- Fox Star Studios
- Kiara Advani
- India
ALSO READ
4 cops hurt as anti-CAA protest by Muslims turns violent in Tamil Nadu
Jamia Coordination Committee members detained outside Tamil Nadu House by Delhi Police
Dalit man lynched in Tamil Nadu, 7 including 3 women arrested
Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar appreciate Assam Police for 'superb efficiency' during Filmfare awards