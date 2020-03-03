Riteish Deshmukh's bone-tickling reply to Twitter user who termed him 'sasta DJ snake'

Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday gave a befitting yet humourous reply to a Twitter user who compared the actor's new hairstyle to that of DJ Snake's and termed him a cheaper version of the musician. The twitter user who called him, "sasta DJ Snake," shared a collage of Deskhmukh and the DJ's pictures in which the two look strikingly similar with Deshmukh's grey-coloured trimmed hair.

Replying to the tweet, Deskhmukh tweeted, "Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!!" The 'Marjaavaan' actor's bone-tickling response on the tweet prompted applauds and scores of comments by his Twitter fam.

His new avatar of grey and closely trimmed hair has been prompting several reactions by his fans lately. Earlier on Monday, the 41-year-old actor gave a hilarious reply to ANI when asked about his new look.

"I am currently unemployed, I don't have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house," Deskhmukh told ANI. The statement of the actor came during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Baaghi 3'.(ANI)

