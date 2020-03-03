Deepika Padukone cancels Paris fashion week visit as COVID-19 cases mount in France

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was invited by the international fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend its event at the Paris fashion week, had to cancel her trip due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in France. An official spokesperson for the actress stated that "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France".

COVID-19 has reportedly affected over a hundred people in France according to reports, resulting in the death of two citizens. Padukone recently created waves across the globe with her campaign for the Louis Vuitton fashion brand.

The actress is set to appear in the upcoming flick '83' as Romi Dev following which she would also feature in the official remake of 'The Intern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.