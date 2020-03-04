Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney Plus Europe launch event cancelled due to coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:14 IST
Disney Plus Europe launch event cancelled due to coronavirus scare

Disney has cancelled its European launch event for its streaming service Disney Plus in the wake of coronavirus scare. The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran. Disney was scheduled to be held the event on March 24 in London to mark the streaming service's launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. The event was to be followed by a press conference and panel discussions with journalists from across the continent invited to take part, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the event now stands cancelled and instead, the studio will organise a Disney Plus executive press briefing via webcast for next week.

"Due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally at this time, we have decided to cancel our Disney Plus launch events scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday," the company's spokesperson told the outlet. Disney Plus is already available for people in Netherlands..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Companies Second Amendment Bill, 2019 to amend the Companies Act, 2013. The Bill would remove criminality under the Act in case of defaults which can be det...

AIBA postpones Congress in Budapest due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Boxing Association AIBA on Wednesday postponed its annual congress in Budapest by three months to June, citing the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. The decision, prompted by a request from the Hungarian Boxing ...

AOC Launches B2 Series With Borderless Experience

- Immerse in a visually enhanced experience that enables one to work freer NEW DELHI, March 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- TPV Technology has recently announced the availability of an all new range of borderless AOC monitors available in a sleek ...

Hong Kong court rules in favour of gay couple seeking public housing

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ruled that married same-sex couples have the right to apply for public housing, in a move that could make it easier for LGBT people to live in one of the worlds most expensive cities. Hong Kong does not recogn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020