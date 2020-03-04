Thomas Middleditch to star in CBS comedy pilot 'B Positive'

"Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch will be playing the lead role in CBS network's comedy pilot "B Positive". The multi-camera comedy show is developed by writer and executive producer Marco Pennette, reported Variety.

Middleditch will star alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Rue and Kether Donohue in the pilot. "In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew (Middleditch) is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

"Drew is a therapist who makes his living trying to fix other people's problems. Described as educated, bookish, and neurotic, he lacks social skills and isn't much of a people person," the official logline read. "The Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre will also serve as executive producer on the comedy pilot..

