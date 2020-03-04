Emily Hampshire joins Adrien Brody in 'Jerusalem's Lot' adaptation

"Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire is set to star in Epix's series adaptation of horror master Stephen King's short story "Jerusalem's Lot". The actor, best known for playing Stevie Budd, the motel clerk in the Emmy-winning CBC series, joins already announced cast member Adrien Brody in the show.

According to Variety, "Jerusalem's Lot" is a drama based on King's story set in the 1850s. It received a series order late last year. The series will follow Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher's Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea.

However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family's sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. Hampshire will play the role of Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious woman who has returned to the town, her home, with an advance to write a story for a magazine. Her writer's block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother's protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. But Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she will also unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

"Jerusalem's Lot" will be executive produced by Donald De Line, alongside Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi, who are also serving as showrunners..

