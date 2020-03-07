James Wan to produce new monster movie for Universal

Filmmaker James Wan is teaming up with Universal for a new monster movie. According to Variety, the director-producer, who is best known for films such as "Insidious" and "Conjuring" series, will be taking forward the studio's monster-movie legacy with the project.

He will produce the film via his banner Atomic Monster, while Robbie Thompson is aboard the project as a writer. Universal recently released "The Invisible Man" from the monster universe that also includes characters titles such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Wan and his Atomic Monster banner are currently working on "Malignant", "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" and "Mortal Kombat". Universal had earlier planned a shared universe based around its monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it. But the plan was shelved in the aftermath of the failure of Cruise's "The Mummy" in 2017. The studio is now developing solo projects for the characters.

