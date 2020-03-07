Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Wan to produce new monster movie for Universal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:32 IST
James Wan to produce new monster movie for Universal
Filmmaker James Wan (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Filmmaker James Wan is teaming up with Universal for a new monster movie. According to Variety, the director-producer, who is best known for films such as "Insidious" and "Conjuring" series, will be taking forward the studio's monster-movie legacy with the project.

He will produce the film via his banner Atomic Monster, while Robbie Thompson is aboard the project as a writer. Universal recently released "The Invisible Man" from the monster universe that also includes characters titles such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Wan and his Atomic Monster banner are currently working on "Malignant", "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" and "Mortal Kombat". Universal had earlier planned a shared universe based around its monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it. But the plan was shelved in the aftermath of the failure of Cruise's "The Mummy" in 2017. The studio is now developing solo projects for the characters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

GALF Revolutionises Corporate Wellness Space with Holistic Wellbeing Approach

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Get a Life Fitness GALF has come up with a contemporary ecosystem that will meet the end-to-end requirements for a corporates wellness needs. It aims to project wellness as a lifestyle by making it easie...

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds 1,950 kilograms of equipment and experiments for the International ...

NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipegs three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday. Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots i...

Cricket-Restless India champing at the bit for T20 decider

India will have energy to burn when they take on Australia in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup decider, after their semi-final against England was washed out by rain, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Saturday.Undefeated India head into Sundays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020