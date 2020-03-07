RuPaul's Netflix series 'AJ and the Queen' cancelled after first season

Netflix has pulled the plug on RuPaul's comedy-drama series "AJ and the Queen" after just one season. RuPaul, who created the show in collaboration with Michael Patrick King, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"End of the road for 'AJ and The Queen' @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work," the 59-year-old star, who also featured in the series, tweeted. "AJ and the Queen" followed a down-on-her-luck drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul), who travels across America from club to club in a rundown RV with her sidekick AJ (Izzy G), a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits traveled from city to city, Ruby spread a message of love and acceptance which touched people and changed their lives for the better.

The show had premiered on Netflix on January 10 to average reviews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.