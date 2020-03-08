Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandy Moore used to be embarrassed about her music

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:12 IST
Mandy Moore used to be embarrassed about her music

Singer-actor Mandy Moore says she used to be so "embarrassed" about her early work in music that she would often end up apologising for it. The 35-year-old singer, who came out with her debut studio album, 'So Real', in 1999, said as a teenager, she didn't have the control over her career which made her feel awkward.

"I really apologised for a lot about my early work because I was embarrassed and being a teenager, not having creative control and not fully standing behind some of the choices that were made on my behalf," Moore told Us Weekly. She, however, credited the "15-year-old Mandy" for her survival in Hollywood.

"The only reason that I'm here today, 20 years later, is because of 15-year-old Mandy and the music that she was singing and how I started out. "I love her. She's a part of me and always will be and I carry her around. It's important to acknowledge that and have affection for that time of my life," the "This Is Us" star said.

Moore, who released her new LP 'Silver Landings' in over 10 years on March 6, said she is proud that she recorded the album on her own terms. "I didn't feel like I had to meet anybody's expectations. If I was going to make music again, I wanted to make it on my own terms - so that's what I did. I made a pop record the way that I love pop music. "The band and I recorded live on the floor, figured out the arrangements and then we recorded it to tape. Nothing sounds like that anymore! We just didn't want to do it digitally. It was so much fun, it was challenging and a new experience. I had never made an album like that before but that was kind of our biggest mandate," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...

Moldova reports first coronavirus case

Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Moldovan health ministry said late on Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was hospitalised on Saturday after she arrived from Italy, the ministry said in a statement.The person was ...

UN mission in Afghanistan calls for inclusion of women in peace talks

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 8 XinhuaANI The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA has called for the inclusion of women in the peace talks with the Taliban, the mission said here on Sunday on the occasion of the International Womens Day. Th...

Malaysia’s palace denies 'royal coup' in appointing new PM

Malaysias palace on Sunday denied allegations of a royal coup in appointing the countrys prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution. The palace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020