Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movies not be-all and end-all of my life: director Homi Adajania

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:15 IST
Movies not be-all and end-all of my life: director Homi Adajania

In 14 years, filmmaker Homi Adajania has made just four movies, but the director says he is content with his filmography as he believes in having a life beyond cinema. Adajania, whose next release is slice-of-life story "Angrezi Medium", wants to make people happy through his films. "I am not someone who eats, breathes, sleeps movies. I love telling stories through movies but it is not the be-all and end-all of my life," he told PTI.

"But when I make films, I want to make everyone happy. That's all that matters. I don't want recognition, that's not my trip," he added. Adajania said all his films -- "Being Cyrus", "Cocktail", "Finding Fanny" and "Angrezi Medium" -- have contributed to his growth as a director.

"With 'Being Cyrus' I wanted to know how to make a film. For some reason no one asked me if I had made a movie before or not. People probably thought I was directing ads but I was a scuba diving instructor. A friend of mine (Kersi Khambatta) gave me the short story of 'Being Cyrus', which he had written. "I read the story and said I will make it into a movie. Then six months later I made it... If I know it is going to become an experience, then I go ahead. That one or two years of life that you spent, will be a memory." After his 2005 debut, producer Dinesh Vijan offered "Cocktail" (2012) to him. The flavour at that was of rom-com movies. I realised I don't have this experience so I wanted to understand this culture. That lured me into getting into this space." With 2014's "Finding Fanny", the director said, he wanted to make a movie that was like a picture book. With "Angrezi Medium", Adajania wanted to work with his favourite actor, Irrfan.

"I wanted to work with Irrfan, we have been trying to collaborate for the longest time but it didn't happen until 'Angrezi Medium'. The film has a nice soul, some scenarios are bizarre but they are believable." "Angrezi Medium" is scheduled to release on March 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan's ex-chief executive Abdullah inaugurates self as president

Afghan challenger Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated himself as president Monday, minutes after the incumbent Ashraf Ghani was sworn into office for a second term, deepening a political crisis that has stoked fears for upcoming peace talks with ...

Zydus Cadila inks licensing pact with XOMA Corp to develop cancer treatment molecule

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has inked a licensing agreement with Nasdaq listed XOMA Corporation to develop an immuno-oncology IO drug candidate. As part of the agreement, Zydus will advance the new IO candidate through formal c...

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A, where only six matches were scheduled in this round due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. All games were ordered to take place in empty stadiums until April 3 by the Italian government, and six matches t...

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines warned on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020