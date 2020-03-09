Priyanka Chopra spends weekend with Nick Jonas, mom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent her weekend with her near and dear ones and thanked Natasha and Adar Poonawala for being the best host to give her chilling time. The 37-year-old actor shared the moment in an Instagram post, which she captioned as: "I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla for being the best hosts. Here's To the next time."

In the photo, the 'Quantico' actor is seen smiling along with husband Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra, pals Natasha and Adar Poonawala. She paired printed top with black pants, while American pop singer Nick Jonas looked dapper in all-black attire.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar and will be next seen in the projects like 'The White Tiger', 'The Matrix 4'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

