Left Menu
Development News Edition

New 'Into The Wild' features Rajinikanth trying new adventures

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Monday shared the power-packed trailer of 'Into The Wild' episode featuring South Indian superstar Rajinikanth.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:01 IST
New 'Into The Wild' features Rajinikanth trying new adventures
Superstar Rajinikanth with British adventurer Bear Grylls. Image Credit: ANI

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Monday shared the power-packed trailer of 'Into The Wild' episode featuring South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. The video captures Rajinikanth driving through the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka, where the episode has been filmed.

The 45-year-old adventurer shared the daredevil video on Twitter featuring Rajinikanth amid the woods and in the background, Grylls is heard saying "He's faced a lot of fears, but he never gives up. He's relentlessly positive." He captioned the post on Twitter and wrote: "Superstar @Rajinikanth's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGryllson March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN#ThalaivaOnDiscovery."

The video shows the Padma Bhushan actor and Grylls climbing hills and wading through gorges and ravine. The duo is seen driving through the Deccan forest. Amid the video, Grylls is seen addressing Rajinikanth as a "superhero." The actor is seen pulling off his signature 'sunglass' move. Earlier in February, the adventure show host shared an intriguing motion poster marking superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut in Discovery's 'Into the Wild'. Grylls also shared that it was a special experience for him to work with the Rajinikanth.

In January, Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries while shooting for the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' Bandipur forest in Karnataka. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August and became quite an attraction among viewers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Family honours dream of son lost in Ethiopia plane crash

Frustrated by incompetence and corruption in his native Kenya, Jared Babu, a 28-year-old activist and entrepreneur, set up a programme to train high school students about leadership. When he and his young wife Mercy were killed in the Ethio...

CPI to have truck with TDP to fight civic polls in AP

Amaravati, Mar 9 PTI The CPI will tie up with the main opposition Telugu Desam Party to fight the elections to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled between March 21 and 29 in four phases. CPI state secretary K Ramakrish...

Royal farewell: UK's Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britains top royals came together on Monday at Westminster Abbey in their last public family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties. The annual Commonwealth Service was also ...

EU leaders to hold video summit on virus crisis

- European Union leaders will hold an emergency videoconference on Tuesday aimed at coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak, EU Council President Charles Michel announced. The emergency meeting comes as Europe has struggled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020