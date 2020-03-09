New 'Into The Wild' features Rajinikanth trying new adventures

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Monday shared the power-packed trailer of 'Into The Wild' episode featuring South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. The video captures Rajinikanth driving through the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka, where the episode has been filmed.

The 45-year-old adventurer shared the daredevil video on Twitter featuring Rajinikanth amid the woods and in the background, Grylls is heard saying "He's faced a lot of fears, but he never gives up. He's relentlessly positive." He captioned the post on Twitter and wrote: "Superstar @Rajinikanth's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGryllson March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN#ThalaivaOnDiscovery."

The video shows the Padma Bhushan actor and Grylls climbing hills and wading through gorges and ravine. The duo is seen driving through the Deccan forest. Amid the video, Grylls is seen addressing Rajinikanth as a "superhero." The actor is seen pulling off his signature 'sunglass' move. Earlier in February, the adventure show host shared an intriguing motion poster marking superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut in Discovery's 'Into the Wild'. Grylls also shared that it was a special experience for him to work with the Rajinikanth.

In January, Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries while shooting for the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' Bandipur forest in Karnataka. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August and became quite an attraction among viewers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

