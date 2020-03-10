SRK wishes all 'shades, vibrancy and madness' of colours on Holi

As the whole of Bollywood was seen dipped in colours of Holi on Tuesday, megastar Shah Rukh Khan chose to spread the "colours of light" on social media. Looking dapper in the new Instagram post, slaying the messy hair look, Khan was seen wearing a black-coloured shirt and matching Ray-Ban wayfarers with it.

"To everybody here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe," Khan captioned the picture. The 54-year-old actor was last seen in 'Zero' in which he was seen opposite actor Anushka Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

