Coachella, Stagecoach officially postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:36 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:36 IST
Coachella, Stagecoach officially postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have officially been postponed in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus epidemic. In a statement, organisers Goldenvoice released a statement on March 10, saying both the galas will be rescheduled for October.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," Goldenvoice said in a statement to Variety. Coachella, which was supposed to be held in two weekend installments, April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19, will now take place six months later on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. While country music festival Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. It was earlier planned to begin from April 24.

All purchases for the April dates will be honoured for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. Coronavirus scare has already led to the cancellation of South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival for its 2020 edition. Miami's EDM-based Ultra Music Festival was also called off and so was Winter Music Conference.

Pop diva Madonna was also forced to cancel her two shows in France amid the outbreak..

