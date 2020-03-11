Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan in 'The Eternals', says Kumail Nanjiani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:00 IST
Wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan in 'The Eternals', says Kumail Nanjiani

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani had one-line brief for his trainer on "The Eternals" -- he wanted to look like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Nanjiani is essaying the role of Kingo, a buff Eternal who is a cosmic-powered being who lives in the present day as a Bollywood star in the Marvel Studios film.

"The Silicon Valley" star had his own ideas about just how beefed up Kingo should be. "I wanted Kumail to have the freedom to interpret his character, especially his physicality," director Chloe Zhao added. For that, Nanjiani turned to Bollywood and invoked Roshan, the Indian actor who has played the superhero Krrish in a film series. "I went to my trainer and said, 'I want to look like this guy (Roshan)'," Nanjiani told Men's Health magazine.

But the actor had another hurdle to cross after his physical transformation was complete: he started getting body dysmorphia, a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. "I don't want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. I don't have that. But I did start getting some body dysmorphia. I'd look in the mirror and I'd see my abs — and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws," he added.

In December, the actor shared a few of his shirtless photos flaunting his abs. Nanjiani said though the photos on Instagram helped, he wants to be "easy" on himself.

"When I saw that reaction was when I was like, 'Okay, I clearly don't see what's actually there.' It's something that I'm trying to be aware of and be better at, because that's not a good way to be. You want to be easy on yourself," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Democratic primary results, state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored sweeping victories on Tuesday, winning four of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Senator B...

Two held with 500 gm of heroin in Haryana's Sirsa

As part of a special anti-narcotics drive, the Haryana Police arrested two people with 500 gm of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore in Sirsa district, police said. &#160; &#160; &#160;&#160; A team of the Crime Investigation Agency had got a ti...

AFC Cup: Chennai City to host Maziya Sports & Recreation in their first clash

Indian Super League ISL franchise Chennai City are all set to host recently crowned Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives in their first-ever AFC Cup clash. The Maldivian club is returning to the comp...

Karnataka Assembly proceedings continue to get disrupted

Bengaluru, Mar 11 PTIHeated verbal exchangebetween Minister K Sudhakar and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the assembly over disqualification of 17 MLAs last year, continued to disrupt the proceedings on Wednesday, with both opposition a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020