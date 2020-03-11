Left Menu
Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

A new insect discovered by Urbana-Champaign graduation student at University of Illinois has been named after Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga. Image Credit: ANI

A new insect discovered by Urbana-Champaign graduation student at University of Illinois has been named after Lady Gaga. According to Billboard, a new treehopper species from near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua is now known as Kaikaia gaga, as per Brendan Morris, the discoverer who is a PhD candidate in entomology.

While looking roughly through 1,000 treehoppers, Morris found the insect from Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History for research. The female bug had unique features that distinguished her from the others. Morris told the Illinois News Bureau, who first reported the news, "If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it's going to be a treehopper, because they've got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense about them. They're unlike anything you've ever seen before."

This is not the first case when a species has been after a famous musician. A deep-sea crustacean also got its name from American heavy metal band Metallica and is now known as Macrostylis metallicola. The treehopper is not the first species to be named after a famous musician. Last month, a deep-sea crustacean got its name from Metallica and is now known as Macrostylis metallicola. Earlier in 2017, the Synalpheus pinkfloydi shrimp was named after English rock band Pink Floyd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

