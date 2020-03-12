Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus; preproduction on Elvis biopic halted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:37 IST
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus; preproduction on Elvis biopic halted

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film as per Deadline, decided to get tested after they felt "a bit tired". "Hey folks Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks said in a tweet.

The Academy Award-winning actor said the medical team had already taken over. "The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said.

"Not much more to it than one-day at a time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!" Hanks tweeted. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Warner Bros confirmed that preproduction on the Elvis film had been put on hold after a "company member" on the production had tested positive for coronavirus.

The "individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment", the spokesperson added. Later, Hanks and Wilson's son Chet also took to social media to give an update on their health.

In an Instagram video message, Chet said his parents were "fine" and taking necessary health precautions. "Yeah, it's true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously," he said.

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love," he added. The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation on Wednesday describing the outbreak a pandemic. China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was shocking that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat of the coronavirus and suggested organisers had put financial concerns ahead of peoples health...

Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

IT firm TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering Construction BCEC to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy. Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to...

Chhattisgarh: STF constable shoots self with service weapon

A Special Task Force STF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. Constable Ramaram Swami shot himself with his service rifle in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020