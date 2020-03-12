Left Menu
Singer Mauli Dave performs at Grand Finale of the ArtiSTREE 2020

The glittering evening of the Grand Finale of the ArtiSTREE 2020 fest on March 7, 2020, got the audience mesmerized with an enthralling performance by Singer Mauli Dave along with the 40 finalists of the performing arts category.

Celebrating talent this International Women's Day, Growel's 1O1 Mall hosted the 7th edition of the ArtiSTREE Fest from March 5 to March 8, 2020. ArtiSTREE honours women from various walks of life and provides them a platform to showcase their talent across arts & crafts, gardening, performing arts, culinary skills, and who have significantly contributed towards social causes.

Over 190 talented women were shortlisted from the auditions and were provided an opportunity to showcase their talent during the fest. ArtiSTREE 2020 commenced with four special workshops for women namely on Nutrition, Skin Care, Art, and Saree Draping. This was followed by the Art and Food exhibition from March 6 to 8 by the shortlisted entries who put up over 35 art stalls and over 15 food stalls.

The award ceremony recognized the outstanding talents across different categories and felicitated the ArtiSTREE titles of the Queen of Environment, Queen of Social Causes, Queen of Art, Queen of Cuisines, and the Queen of Performances.

