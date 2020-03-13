B-town celebs take precautions against coronavirus outbreak

Apart from sharing precautionary measures with their fans on social media in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities were also seen practising what they preached. Stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma, Arjun Rampal, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh wore masks at public places to stay safe and keep others around them that way too.

Actors took to their social media handles to share posts and pictures of them wearing a mask and also encouraged their fans to practice safety measures amidst the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Kartik who is shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Lucknow, posted a video of himself on the set wearing a mask. But he is not the only one, later in the video the actor showed that the entire team is taking precaution.

"Stay safe guys. Can't stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram. Sonakshi posting a snap of herself wearing a mask wrote, "As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time!"

Sinha also posted a video from a set, where a team member gives hand sanitizer to everyone on the set. The couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh who sported athleisure attire wore a mask while they workout in the gym.

Previously Kapil Sharma, Arjun Rampal, Kriti Kharbanda have shared snaps of wearing masks on their Instagram handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.