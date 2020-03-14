Mexico's Guadalajara International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus scare

The 35th edition of Mexico's Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG) has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The festival was scheduled to run from March 20 to 27. Governor of western Mexican state Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, announced the indefinite postponement of all mass events, with soccer matches to take place without audience.

According to Variety, new dates for the festival have not been announced yet. Guadalajara has emerged into the biggest film festival in Mexico for homegrown films and from across Latin America, Spain and other neighbouring areas. Last year at the festival, Guadalajara native, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, inaugurated a new theatre named after him at the CAE and announced the Jenkins-Del Toro International Grant, a scholarship of up to USD 60,000 for aspiring Mexican filmmakers, to be awarded annually at FICG..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.