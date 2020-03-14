'Angrezi Medium' earns Rs 4.03 crore amid coronavirus scare

Braving the panic around the coronavirus spread, Irrfan's much-awaited film "Angrezi Medium" minted Rs. 4.03 crores on the first day of its release in the country, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, released across India on Friday barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31 to help fight the spread of novel COVID-19 virus. The producer of the movie, Dinesh Vijan, had said that they will be releasing the movie in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on a new date

On Friday, it was announced that malls and cinema halls in various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, as well as Karnataka will go on a lockdown till March end, and that seem to have had an adverse effect on the opening day collection of the film. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal, "Angrezi Medium" , is a Maddock Films production, presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan.

