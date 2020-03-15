Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet amid coronavirus outbreak
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday called off his weekly meet and greet with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 77-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since the past 37 years, took to Twitter to share the update.
"To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! Please do not come to the Jalsa gate today... Sunday meet (I) am not going to come!" Bachchan wrote on the microblogging site. The veteran actor also urged his fans to take precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to more than 5,000 deaths globally.
"Take precautions... be safe," he added. The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday...
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Juhu
- World Health Organisation
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on his 'Brahmastra' co-stars
Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture from mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'
Amitabh Bachchan wraps 'Brahmastra'
Holi wishes from megastars - Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
IDFC FIRST Bank Names India's Iconic Personality Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador