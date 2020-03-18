Wentworth Season 8 to be released in June, episode 1 title, synopsis revealed

When is Wentworth Season 8 going to be released? This is really big question haunting fans for several months. Fans do not need to wait too long for the eighth season as we have finally got the announcement of its release. Read the texts below to know in details.

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. It is officially confirmed but the series creators, producers and actors are totally silent on the plot to avoid any kind of speculations and rumors. According to IMDB, the eighth season of the Australian series will be back in June 2020.

Even the Wikipedia page of Wentworth has mentioned that Season 8 will be released in June this year with no announcement of an exact release date. But the possibility of its airing is June 13 or 14. The imminent eighth season will be comprised of 10 episodes, while Season 9 is said to be having the same number of episodes bringing the total run of the series to a whopping 100 episodes.

Let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark an end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The series will end by airing total number of 100 episodes.

According to IMDB, here is the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 title 'Resurrection' and its synopsis – The prison starts to rebuild after the siege but many of the prisoners and officers struggle to cope with memories. The General Manager deals with Will's mismanagement of the siege.

In our next article on Wentworth, we will reveal the titles of other nine episodes. The names of some new faces in Wentworth Season 8 are Jane Hall, Kate Box, Zoe Terakes and Vivienne Awosoga. Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds.

Kate Box will be playing the role of Lou Kelly. Zoe Terakes will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline. Vivienne Awosoga will be playing the role of Judy Briant in Season 8.

