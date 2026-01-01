Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has announced the successful interception of a gold smuggling operation at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Officials seized gold worth Rs 3.89 crore, marking a significant clampdown on illegal gold entry into the country.

Following specific intelligence, DRI operatives intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bahrain. A thorough search of his luggage revealed 12 capsules filled with gold dust, cleverly disguised inside a water tumbler to avoid detection.

The capsules, weighing a total of 3.05 kg and confirmed to be of 24-carat purity, have been confiscated. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the smuggling syndicate, promising further actions to curb such illicit activities.