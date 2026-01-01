Tragic Fair Ride Accident Claims Life in Jharkhand

A woman tragically lost her life at a fair in Jharkhand's Dumka district after a fatal accident on a breakdance ride, according to police reports on Thursday. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Gulabi Devi, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Reports indicate that Devi, a daily visitor to the fair in Saraiyahat after consuming country liquor, entered the breakdance ride enclosure on Tuesday night. During the unfortunate turn of events, she collided with one of the carts, sustaining severe injuries from which she could not recover.

She was immediately transported to Dumka Sadar Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead. A post-mortem was conducted the following day, and her body was handed over to her family. Devi was a resident of Tongi, Sangrampur, and belonged to the vulnerable Paharia tribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)