Roberto Carlos on the Mend After Successful Heart Procedure
Roberto Carlos, former Brazil and Real Madrid star, announced his recuperation from a successful heart procedure. While confirming his well-being, he clarified that he did not experience a heart attack. The ex-defender underwent coronary angioplasty in Brazil and remains under observation in intensive care.
Legendary footballer Roberto Carlos, known for his time with Brazil and Real Madrid, has announced he is recovering well after a recent heart procedure. The 52-year-old reassured fans via social media, stating he did not suffer a heart attack and is eagerly awaiting his return to full activity.
The procedure took place on Wednesday in Brazil, following the detection of a heart obstruction. Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo confirmed that Carlos underwent a coronary angioplasty, a minimally invasive operation to widen blocked heart arteries. Carlos remains stable and under intensive care observation.
Renowned for his attacking prowess, Roberto Carlos boasts an illustrious football career, including 125 international caps and notable successes like the 2002 World Cup win. His legacy continues as he currently serves as a Real Madrid ambassador.
